Should You Invest in Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) Now?

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PDCO is at 1.28. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PDCO is $35.50, which is $5.7 above the current market price. The public float for PDCO is 85.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.07% of that float. The average trading volume for PDCO on September 29, 2023 was 855.48K shares.

PDCO) stock’s latest price update

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO)’s stock price has increased by 0.64 compared to its previous closing price of 29.51. However, the company has seen a 1.43% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-26 that Investors remain optimistic about Patterson Companies (PDCO) on the back of its broad product line.

PDCO’s Market Performance

PDCO’s stock has risen by 1.43% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.89% and a quarterly drop of -10.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.46% for Patterson Companies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.32% for PDCO stock, with a simple moving average of 2.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDCO stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for PDCO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PDCO in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $36 based on the research report published on May 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PDCO Trading at -6.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares sank -3.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDCO rose by +1.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.26. In addition, Patterson Companies Inc. saw 5.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PDCO starting from Zurbay Donald, who sale 5,620 shares at the price of $32.48 back on Jul 18. After this action, Zurbay Donald now owns 149,539 shares of Patterson Companies Inc., valued at $182,553 using the latest closing price.

KORSH LES B, the CLO & Corporate Secretary of Patterson Companies Inc., sale 3,686 shares at $32.47 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that KORSH LES B is holding 78,095 shares at $119,686 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PDCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.38 for the present operating margin

+21.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Patterson Companies Inc. stands at +3.21. The total capital return value is set at 16.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.93. Equity return is now at value 20.05, with 7.59 for asset returns.

Based on Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO), the company’s capital structure generated 56.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.98. Total debt to assets is 21.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.60 and the total asset turnover is 2.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.