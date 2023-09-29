Should You Invest in Icecure Medical Ltd (ICCM) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ICCM is $2.91, which is $3.41 above the current market price. The public float for ICCM is 19.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.19% of that float. The average trading volume for ICCM on September 29, 2023 was 195.63K shares.

Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -8.69 in relation to its previous close of 0.61. However, the company has experienced a -16.30% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ICCM’s Market Performance

Icecure Medical Ltd (ICCM) has experienced a -16.30% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -52.38% drop in the past month, and a -51.97% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.65% for ICCM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -41.19% for ICCM’s stock, with a -53.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ICCM Trading at -46.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.07%, as shares sank -49.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICCM fell by -16.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9125. In addition, Icecure Medical Ltd saw -64.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ICCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-542.59 for the present operating margin

+46.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Icecure Medical Ltd stands at -550.34. The total capital return value is set at -63.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.36.

Based on Icecure Medical Ltd (ICCM), the company’s capital structure generated 2.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.29. Total debt to assets is 1.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Icecure Medical Ltd (ICCM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.