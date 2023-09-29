Should You Invest in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Now?

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for XOM is at 1.04. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for XOM is $123.24, which is $4.28 above the current market price. The public float for XOM is 4.00B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.12% of that float. The average trading volume for XOM on September 29, 2023 was 15.52M shares.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM)’s stock price has decreased by -1.93 compared to its previous closing price of 119.47. However, the company has seen a 1.94% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-09-28 that U.S. oil producers Exxon Mobil and Hess Corp have withdrawn from exploring the offshore Kaieteur block in Guyana’s ultra-deep waters, Exxon said on Thursday, after disappointing exploration results.

XOM’s Market Performance

XOM’s stock has risen by 1.94% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.67% and a quarterly rise of 9.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.70% for Exxon Mobil Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.05% for XOM stock, with a simple moving average of 6.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XOM stocks, with Redburn repeating the rating for XOM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for XOM in the upcoming period, according to Redburn is $105 based on the research report published on August 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XOM Trading at 5.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +5.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XOM rose by +1.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $116.25. In addition, Exxon Mobil Corp. saw 6.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XOM starting from Talley Darrin L, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $115.00 back on Sep 05. After this action, Talley Darrin L now owns 27,772 shares of Exxon Mobil Corp., valued at $172,500 using the latest closing price.

UBBEN JEFFREY W, the Director of Exxon Mobil Corp., purchase 192,000 shares at $106.44 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that UBBEN JEFFREY W is holding 1,827,000 shares at $20,437,068 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XOM

Equity return is now at value 27.48, with 14.15 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.