Should You Invest in DocGo Inc (DCGO) Now?

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ: DCGO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 95.99x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for DCGO is at 1.13.

The public float for DCGO is 90.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.21% of that float. The average trading volume for DCGO on September 29, 2023 was 992.73K shares.

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ: DCGO)’s stock price has increased by 4.36 compared to its previous closing price of 5.05. However, the company has seen a 3.33% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-18 that Its CEO resigned abruptly. His official bio stated falsely that he earned a master’s degree in artificial intelligence (AI).

DCGO’s Market Performance

DCGO’s stock has risen by 3.33% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -40.32% and a quarterly drop of -42.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.11% for DocGo Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.98% for DCGO stock, with a simple moving average of -37.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DCGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DCGO stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for DCGO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DCGO in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $15 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DCGO Trading at -34.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.94%, as shares sank -40.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCGO rose by +3.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.24. In addition, DocGo Inc saw -25.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DCGO starting from Tendler Ely D, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $5.91 back on Sep 15. After this action, Tendler Ely D now owns 23,088 shares of DocGo Inc, valued at $59,100 using the latest closing price.

Bienstock Lee, the Chief Executive Officer of DocGo Inc, sale 1,667 shares at $6.32 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Bienstock Lee is holding 300,704 shares at $10,535 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DCGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.29 for the present operating margin

+32.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for DocGo Inc stands at +7.85. The total capital return value is set at 8.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.35. Equity return is now at value 2.18, with 1.59 for asset returns.

Based on DocGo Inc (DCGO), the company’s capital structure generated 7.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.82. Total debt to assets is 5.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.86 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DocGo Inc (DCGO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.