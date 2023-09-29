Shopify Inc (SHOP) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.08.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 25 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Shopify Inc (SHOP) is $68.15, which is $12.65 above the current market price. The public float for SHOP is 1.16B, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.31% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SHOP on September 29, 2023 was 11.14M shares.

SHOP) stock’s latest price update

Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.94 in comparison to its previous close of 53.20, however, the company has experienced a 4.18% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-29 that Shopify (SHOP) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

SHOP’s Market Performance

SHOP’s stock has risen by 4.18% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.85% and a quarterly drop of -14.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.45% for Shopify Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.85% for SHOP’s stock, with a 5.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHOP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHOP stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for SHOP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SHOP in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $70 based on the research report published on August 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SHOP Trading at -7.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.16%, as shares sank -17.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHOP rose by +3.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.44. In addition, Shopify Inc saw 59.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SHOP

Equity return is now at value -25.03, with -19.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Shopify Inc (SHOP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.