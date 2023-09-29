Sharecare Inc (SHCR): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.46.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sharecare Inc (SHCR) is $3.19, which is $2.37 above the current market price. The public float for SHCR is 285.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SHCR on September 29, 2023 was 1.88M shares.

Sharecare Inc (NASDAQ: SHCR)’s stock price has soared by 5.93 in relation to previous closing price of 0.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-30 that ATLANTA, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced that Jeff Arnold, chairman and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 12:55 p.m. E.T.

SHCR’s Market Performance

Sharecare Inc (SHCR) has experienced a 0.91% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.68% rise in the past month, and a -45.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.15% for SHCR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.64% for SHCR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -44.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHCR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SHCR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SHCR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $2.50 based on the research report published on July 20, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SHCR Trading at -13.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.10%, as shares surge +4.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHCR rose by +0.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9242. In addition, Sharecare Inc saw -41.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SHCR

Equity return is now at value -21.31, with -17.88 for asset returns.

To put it simply, Sharecare Inc (SHCR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.