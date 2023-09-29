Schneider National Inc (SNDR) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Schneider National Inc (NYSE: SNDR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Schneider National Inc (SNDR) is $34.57, which is $4.63 above the current market price. The public float for SNDR is 55.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNDR on September 29, 2023 was 506.46K shares.

Schneider National Inc (NYSE: SNDR)’s stock price has plunge by 0.70relation to previous closing price of 27.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.43% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-25 that Lower network price and weak guidance hurt Schneider National (SNDR).

SNDR’s Market Performance

Schneider National Inc (SNDR) has experienced a -1.43% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.46% drop in the past month, and a -5.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.90% for SNDR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.35% for SNDR stock, with a simple moving average of 0.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNDR stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SNDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNDR in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $35 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SNDR Trading at -6.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares sank -6.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNDR fell by -1.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.07. In addition, Schneider National Inc saw 17.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNDR starting from Reich Robert M JR, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $29.64 back on Feb 06. After this action, Reich Robert M JR now owns 93,645 shares of Schneider National Inc, valued at $177,840 using the latest closing price.

Devgun Shaleen, the Chief Innov. & Tech. Officer of Schneider National Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $27.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Devgun Shaleen is holding 124,497 shares at $270,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.17 for the present operating margin

+12.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Schneider National Inc stands at +6.93. The total capital return value is set at 21.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.32. Equity return is now at value 14.77, with 9.48 for asset returns.

Based on Schneider National Inc (SNDR), the company’s capital structure generated 7.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.05. Total debt to assets is 4.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Schneider National Inc (SNDR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.