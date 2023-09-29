Satellogic Inc (SATL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Satellogic Inc (SATL) by analysts is $5.00, which is $3.94 above the current market price. The public float for SATL is 33.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.46% of that float. On September 29, 2023, the average trading volume of SATL was 52.00K shares.

SATL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Satellogic Inc (NASDAQ: SATL) has plunged by -7.02 when compared to previous closing price of 1.14, but the company has seen a -20.30% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2022-11-19 that Howard Lutnick, Cantor Fitzgerald CEO and chairman, joins ‘Squawk on the Street’ to discuss Satellite imagery startup Satellogic’s plans to go public via a SPAC merger and the space race to conquer the new frontier.

SATL’s Market Performance

Satellogic Inc (SATL) has experienced a -20.30% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -30.72% drop in the past month, and a -46.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.10% for SATL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.80% for SATL stock, with a simple moving average of -55.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SATL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SATL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SATL by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SATL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $5 based on the research report published on May 10, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SATL Trading at -35.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SATL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.21%, as shares sank -32.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SATL fell by -20.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4225. In addition, Satellogic Inc saw -65.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SATL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1325.33 for the present operating margin

-192.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Satellogic Inc stands at -609.46.

Based on Satellogic Inc (SATL), the company’s capital structure generated 7.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.20. Total debt to assets is 5.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.

Conclusion

To sum up, Satellogic Inc (SATL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.