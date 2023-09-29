Safehold Inc. (SAFE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE)’s stock price has dropped by -0.51 in relation to previous closing price of 17.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-26 that Safehold is a unique ground lease REIT with a market cap of $1.2 billion. The high interest rate environment has increased demand for Safehold’s offering, allowing customers to reduce expensive upfront CapEx and distribute it over a long-term lease. Safehold’s business operations provide reliable and predictable cash flows, supported by long-term ground leases and a robust capital structure.

Is It Worth Investing in Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.34.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for SAFE is 48.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SAFE on September 29, 2023 was 570.27K shares.

SAFE’s Market Performance

SAFE stock saw a decrease of -4.74% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -16.83% and a quarterly a decrease of -24.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.31% for Safehold Inc. (SAFE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.55% for SAFE’s stock, with a -32.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAFE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAFE stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SAFE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SAFE in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $25 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SAFE Trading at -16.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAFE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares sank -16.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAFE fell by -4.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.16. In addition, Safehold Inc. saw -37.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAFE starting from SUGARMAN JAY, who purchase 65,420 shares at the price of $21.40 back on Aug 08. After this action, SUGARMAN JAY now owns 156,446 shares of Safehold Inc., valued at $1,399,988 using the latest closing price.

SUGARMAN JAY, the CHAIRMAN AND CEO of Safehold Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $24.58 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that SUGARMAN JAY is holding 91,026 shares at $245,849 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAFE

Equity return is now at value 43.05, with 12.02 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Safehold Inc. (SAFE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.