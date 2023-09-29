RXO Inc (RXO) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for RXO Inc (NYSE: RXO) is 195.61x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for RXO Inc (RXO) is $20.78, which is $0.75 above the current market price. The public float for RXO is 114.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.42% of that float. On September 29, 2023, RXO’s average trading volume was 729.50K shares.

RXO) stock’s latest price update

RXO Inc (NYSE: RXO)’s stock price has soared by 1.06 in relation to previous closing price of 19.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-13 that RXO, a truckload brokerage company, is facing challenges in the freight market due to economic factors. In Q2 2023, RXO experienced a significant drop in revenues, earnings, and margins. Despite the challenges, RXO’s core operations remain healthy, it is gaining market share, and can withstand the market weakness.

RXO’s Market Performance

RXO’s stock has risen by 10.66% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.50% and a quarterly drop of -13.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.88% for RXO Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.72% for RXO’s stock, with a 2.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXO stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for RXO by listing it as a “Negative.” The predicted price for RXO in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $14 based on the research report published on August 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RXO Trading at 3.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares surge +6.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXO rose by +10.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.32. In addition, RXO Inc saw 16.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXO starting from Szlosek Thomas A, who purchase 11,186 shares at the price of $17.92 back on Sep 15. After this action, Szlosek Thomas A now owns 13,034 shares of RXO Inc, valued at $200,453 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.59 for the present operating margin

+22.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for RXO Inc stands at +1.92. The total capital return value is set at 18.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.95. Equity return is now at value 1.34, with 0.56 for asset returns.

Based on RXO Inc (RXO), the company’s capital structure generated 105.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.29. Total debt to assets is 30.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02 and the total asset turnover is 2.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of RXO Inc (RXO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.