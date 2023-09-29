RPT Realty (RPT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) is above average at 14.83x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.64.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for RPT Realty (RPT) is $10.88, which is $0.31 above the current market price. The public float for RPT is 78.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.36% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RPT on September 29, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

RPT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) has jumped by 0.96 compared to previous close of 10.47. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-27 that NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) (“RPT” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2023 earnings press release after the market closes on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

RPT’s Market Performance

RPT Realty (RPT) has experienced a -1.86% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.38% drop in the past month, and a 1.63% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.81% for RPT.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.87% for RPT’s stock, with a 4.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPT stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for RPT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RPT in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $12 based on the research report published on January 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RPT Trading at -1.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares sank -6.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPT fell by -1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.07. In addition, RPT Realty saw 5.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.72 for the present operating margin

+32.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for RPT Realty stands at +38.18. The total capital return value is set at 1.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.52. Equity return is now at value 7.89, with 3.69 for asset returns.

Based on RPT Realty (RPT), the company’s capital structure generated 94.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.53. Total debt to assets is 46.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, RPT Realty (RPT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.