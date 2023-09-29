Renovaro Biosciences Inc (RENB) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, RENB stock has gone up by 5.71%, with a monthly gain of 56.54% and a quarterly surge of 917.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.99% for Renovaro Biosciences Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.15% for RENB stock, with a simple moving average of 215.30% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Renovaro Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RENB) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RENB is 0.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for RENB is 29.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RENB on September 29, 2023 was 952.27K shares.

RENB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Renovaro Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RENB) has increased by 7.11 when compared to last closing price of 3.80. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2022-06-01 that Enochian Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ENOB) shares are trading lower Wednesday after Hindenburg Research issued a bearish report on the company. Last week, federal prosecutors announced the arrest of two men being charged in a “murder-for-hire” conspiracy, which resulted in the.

RENB Trading at 93.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.02%, as shares surge +38.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +568.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RENB rose by +5.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +206.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.42. In addition, Renovaro Biosciences Inc saw 295.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RENB

The total capital return value is set at -17.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.30. Equity return is now at value -93.88, with -82.47 for asset returns.

Based on Renovaro Biosciences Inc (RENB), the company’s capital structure generated 9.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.81. Total debt to assets is 8.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.99.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Renovaro Biosciences Inc (RENB) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.