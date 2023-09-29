Renalytix Plc ADR (RNLX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RNLX is 2.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RNLX is $4.77, which is $3.03 above the current price. The public float for RNLX is 46.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RNLX on September 29, 2023 was 653.65K shares.

The stock price of Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ: RNLX) has plunged by -22.96 when compared to previous closing price of 1.96, but the company has seen a -24.88% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-25 that LONDON and SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Renalytix plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) (LSE: RENX) will report its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2023 financial results on Thursday, September 28, 2023, before market open. The Company will host a corresponding conference call and live webcast to discuss the financial results and key topics including business strategy, partnerships and regulatory and reimbursement processes, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) / 1:30 p.m. (BST).

RNLX’s Market Performance

RNLX’s stock has fallen by -24.88% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -50.17% and a quarterly drop of -27.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.12% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.62% for Renalytix Plc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -35.06% for RNLX’s stock, with a -40.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RNLX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for RNLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RNLX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $30 based on the research report published on January 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

RNLX Trading at -43.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.12%, as shares sank -50.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNLX fell by -24.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2478. In addition, Renalytix Plc ADR saw -19.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RNLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1790.67 for the present operating margin

+12.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Renalytix Plc ADR stands at -1524.44. The total capital return value is set at -91.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -81.83. Equity return is now at value -242.76, with -113.04 for asset returns.

Based on Renalytix Plc ADR (RNLX), the company’s capital structure generated 40.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.74. Total debt to assets is 24.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Renalytix Plc ADR (RNLX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.