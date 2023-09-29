Real-Time Update: Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) has seen a -0.58% decrease in the past week, with a 18.04% gain in the past month, and a 52.06% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.87% for UEC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.23% for UEC’s stock, with a 47.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX: UEC) Right Now?

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX: UEC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 708.22x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UEC is 1.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for UEC is $6.82, which is $1.81 above the current price. The public float for UEC is 370.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UEC on September 29, 2023 was 6.61M shares.

UEC) stock’s latest price update

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX: UEC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.68 compared to its previous closing price of 5.60. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-29 that Uranium Energy Corp announced on Friday that it has generated record fiscal year 2023 revenue of $164 million, up from $23 million in 2022, as the miner sold 3.15 million pounds of uranium inventory in the spot market at a weighted average sales price of $52.05 per pound. A year ago, the company sold 500,000 pounds of uranium at a weighted average price of $45.90 a pound.

Analysts’ Opinion of UEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UEC stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for UEC by listing it as a “Speculative Buy.” The predicted price for UEC in the upcoming period, according to TD Securities is $6 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UEC Trading at 21.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.08%, as shares surge +19.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UEC fell by -0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.05. In addition, Uranium Energy Corp saw 33.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UEC starting from Ballesta Moya Gloria L, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $3.21 back on Jul 21. After this action, Ballesta Moya Gloria L now owns 76,730 shares of Uranium Energy Corp, valued at $160,500 using the latest closing price.

DELLA VOLPE VINCENT, the Director of Uranium Energy Corp, sale 65,000 shares at $3.38 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that DELLA VOLPE VINCENT is holding 266,326 shares at $219,447 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UEC

Equity return is now at value 0.35, with 0.31 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.