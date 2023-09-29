Real-Time Update: Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (SIMO) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (SIMO) has seen a -1.46% decrease in the past week, with a -6.35% drop in the past month, and a -32.01% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for SIMO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.81% for SIMO’s stock, with a -19.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (NASDAQ: SIMO) Right Now?

Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (NASDAQ: SIMO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SIMO is 0.94.

The public float for SIMO is 33.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SIMO on September 29, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

SIMO) stock’s latest price update

Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (NASDAQ: SIMO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.42 compared to its previous closing price of 50.25. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-30 that Investors need to pay close attention to Silicon Motion (SIMO) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIMO stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SIMO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SIMO in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $75 based on the research report published on November 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SIMO Trading at -9.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares sank -5.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIMO fell by -1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.30. In addition, Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR saw -22.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SIMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.66 for the present operating margin

+49.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR stands at +18.24. The total capital return value is set at 30.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.75. Equity return is now at value 12.43, with 9.27 for asset returns.

Based on Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (SIMO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (SIMO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.