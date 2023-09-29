Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is 12.74x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RJF is 1.06. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) is $118.91, which is $12.38 above the current market price. The public float for RJF is 188.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.27% of that float. On September 29, 2023, RJF’s average trading volume was 824.92K shares.

RJF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) has surged by 1.30 when compared to previous closing price of 99.55, but the company has seen a -1.52% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-28 that The company is floating a new common stock issue. It will do so with an at-the-market offering of up to 8 million shares.

RJF’s Market Performance

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) has seen a -1.52% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.35% decline in the past month and a -2.72% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.88% for RJF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.96% for RJF stock, with a simple moving average of -1.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RJF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RJF stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for RJF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RJF in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $121 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RJF Trading at -5.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RJF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares sank -3.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RJF fell by -1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.79. In addition, Raymond James Financial Inc. saw -5.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RJF starting from Carter Horace, who sale 3,753 shares at the price of $109.12 back on Jul 31. After this action, Carter Horace now owns 19,515 shares of Raymond James Financial Inc., valued at $409,527 using the latest closing price.

Dowdle Jeffrey A, the COO & Head of Asset Mgmt. of Raymond James Financial Inc., sale 5,281 shares at $96.36 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Dowdle Jeffrey A is holding 48,314 shares at $508,884 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RJF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.11 for the present operating margin

+94.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Raymond James Financial Inc. stands at +13.48. The total capital return value is set at 3.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.96. Equity return is now at value 17.87, with 2.12 for asset returns.

Based on Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF), the company’s capital structure generated 588.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.47. Total debt to assets is 68.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 589.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.