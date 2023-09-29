Radnet Inc’s (RDNT) Stock: A -2.36% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Radnet Inc (RDNT) has gone up by 5.13% for the week, with a -12.15% drop in the past month and a -13.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.20% for RDNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.36% for RDNT’s stock, with a 7.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ: RDNT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RDNT is 1.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RDNT is $39.00, which is $10.3 above the current price. The public float for RDNT is 59.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RDNT on September 29, 2023 was 538.50K shares.

RDNT) stock’s latest price update

Radnet Inc (NASDAQ: RDNT)’s stock price has plunge by 0.42relation to previous closing price of 28.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.13% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-28 that We have narrowed our search to three value stocks from the Medical sector. These are PHG, RDNT and BVS.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDNT stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for RDNT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RDNT in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $40 based on the research report published on August 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RDNT Trading at -7.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares sank -13.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDNT rose by +5.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.18. In addition, Radnet Inc saw 52.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDNT starting from HAMES NORMAN R, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $31.12 back on Jun 08. After this action, HAMES NORMAN R now owns 278,485 shares of Radnet Inc, valued at $311,200 using the latest closing price.

HAMES NORMAN R, the Pres and COO-West Operations of Radnet Inc, sale 15,000 shares at $30.92 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that HAMES NORMAN R is holding 288,485 shares at $463,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.49 for the present operating margin

+3.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Radnet Inc stands at +0.74. The total capital return value is set at 2.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.64. Equity return is now at value -2.85, with -0.52 for asset returns.

Based on Radnet Inc (RDNT), the company’s capital structure generated 454.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.97. Total debt to assets is 57.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 433.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Radnet Inc (RDNT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.