Quince Therapeutics Inc (QNCX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for QNCX is 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for QNCX is $12.00, which is $1.84 above the current price. The public float for QNCX is 28.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QNCX on September 29, 2023 was 280.58K shares.

QNCX) stock’s latest price update

Quince Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: QNCX)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.85 in comparison to its previous close of 1.17, however, the company has experienced a -0.85% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-03-22 that Here’s how to understand what components drive value with penny stocks The post The Anatomy of Penny Stocks: Understanding What Drives Value appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

QNCX’s Market Performance

Quince Therapeutics Inc (QNCX) has seen a -0.85% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.45% decline in the past month and a -22.92% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.97% for QNCX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.60% for QNCX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.96% for the last 200 days.

QNCX Trading at -7.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QNCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.35%, as shares sank -10.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QNCX fell by -0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2355. In addition, Quince Therapeutics Inc saw 81.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QNCX starting from Lamond David, who purchase 41,026 shares at the price of $1.32 back on Aug 31. After this action, Lamond David now owns 2,179,161 shares of Quince Therapeutics Inc, valued at $54,154 using the latest closing price.

Lamond David, the Director of Quince Therapeutics Inc, purchase 41,026 shares at $1.31 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Lamond David is holding 2,138,135 shares at $53,744 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QNCX

The total capital return value is set at -45.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.05. Equity return is now at value -30.84, with -29.60 for asset returns.

Based on Quince Therapeutics Inc (QNCX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.45.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 30.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Quince Therapeutics Inc (QNCX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.