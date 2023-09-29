PTC Inc (PTC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 54.73x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.18. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for PTC Inc (PTC) by analysts is $164.00, which is $22.8 above the current market price. The public float for PTC is 117.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.20% of that float. On September 29, 2023, the average trading volume of PTC was 789.03K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PTC) stock’s latest price update

PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC)’s stock price has increased by 1.97 compared to its previous closing price of 138.47. However, the company has seen a -0.42% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-28 that The recent AI rally in 2023 has been exhilarating to watch, with AI-related tech stocks driving much of the market’s gains. But as Nvidia’s (NASDAQ: NVDA ) struggle to break $500 shows, the party may be coming to an end.

PTC’s Market Performance

PTC Inc (PTC) has seen a -0.42% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.68% decline in the past month and a -1.00% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.60% for PTC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.06% for PTC stock, with a simple moving average of 5.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PTC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PTC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $150 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PTC Trading at -1.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares sank -3.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTC fell by -0.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $142.45. In addition, PTC Inc saw 17.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTC starting from Ditullio Michael, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $140.71 back on Sep 15. After this action, Ditullio Michael now owns 57,764 shares of PTC Inc, valued at $422,130 using the latest closing price.

Lathan Corinna, the Director of PTC Inc, sale 800 shares at $140.71 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Lathan Corinna is holding 7,703 shares at $112,568 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.70 for the present operating margin

+78.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for PTC Inc stands at +16.19. The total capital return value is set at 13.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.38. Equity return is now at value 12.90, with 5.67 for asset returns.

Based on PTC Inc (PTC), the company’s capital structure generated 67.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.15. Total debt to assets is 32.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, PTC Inc (PTC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.