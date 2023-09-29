Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL) has increased by 5.69 when compared to last closing price of 82.04. Despite this, the company has experienced a 12.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-20 that U.S. economic data released in September was quite positive for the markets. Excluding higher fuel costs, retail sales, for example, increased 0.2%.

Is It Worth Investing in Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL) is above average at 28.49x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.85.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) is $71.00, which is -$56.21 below the current market price. The public float for POWL is 9.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.66% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of POWL on September 29, 2023 was 118.70K shares.

POWL’s Market Performance

The stock of Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) has seen a 12.74% increase in the past week, with a 1.52% rise in the past month, and a 41.54% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.26% for POWL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.83% for POWL stock, with a simple moving average of 59.79% for the last 200 days.

POWL Trading at 12.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares surge +0.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POWL rose by +12.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +142.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.21. In addition, Powell Industries Inc. saw 146.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POWL starting from HONEYCUTT MILBURN E, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $81.17 back on Aug 07. After this action, HONEYCUTT MILBURN E now owns 23,216 shares of Powell Industries Inc., valued at $974,055 using the latest closing price.

WHITE JOHN DAVID, the Director of Powell Industries Inc., sale 500 shares at $58.23 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that WHITE JOHN DAVID is holding 19,700 shares at $29,115 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.30 for the present operating margin

+15.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Powell Industries Inc. stands at +2.58. The total capital return value is set at 2.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.57. Equity return is now at value 11.88, with 6.56 for asset returns.

Based on Powell Industries Inc. (POWL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.78. Total debt to assets is 0.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.26 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.