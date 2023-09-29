Portillos Inc (PTLO) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ: PTLO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 67.90x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for PTLO is at 2.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PTLO is $26.88, which is $11.61 above the current market price. The public float for PTLO is 47.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.98% of that float. The average trading volume for PTLO on September 29, 2023 was 621.69K shares.

The stock price of Portillos Inc (NASDAQ: PTLO) has jumped by 0.26 compared to previous close of 15.23. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-25 that Portillo’s Inc. has underperformed its peers, sliding ~30% in the past eight months. And while its Q2 results showed decent same-restaurant sales growth, the Q4 outlook is foggy with weakening traffic trends industry-wide in Q3 that could persist. In this update, we’ll look at Portillo’s valuation after the drop and its path to improving unit economics to see whether the stock is worthy of buying on this dip.

PTLO’s Market Performance

Portillos Inc (PTLO) has seen a -2.92% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -17.28% decline in the past month and a -32.01% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.52% for PTLO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.67% for PTLO’s stock, with a -24.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTLO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PTLO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PTLO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $28 based on the research report published on July 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PTLO Trading at -19.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares sank -16.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTLO fell by -2.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.57. In addition, Portillos Inc saw -6.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTLO starting from Cook George Richard III, who sale 18,662 shares at the price of $18.95 back on Mar 10. After this action, Cook George Richard III now owns 9,907 shares of Portillos Inc, valued at $353,725 using the latest closing price.

Osanloo Michael, the President & CEO of Portillos Inc, purchase 1,262 shares at $18.17 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Osanloo Michael is holding 169,086 shares at $22,931 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTLO

Equity return is now at value 4.86, with 1.01 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Portillos Inc (PTLO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.