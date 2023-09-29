Plug Power Inc (PLUG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG)’s stock price has increased by 0.59 compared to its previous closing price of 7.57. However, the company has seen a 2.49% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-27 that Hydrogen stocks could have an explosive future. For one, according to analysts at HSBC, “We estimate $8 billion in federal stimulus could be unlocked over the next three years (2024-26) to support the U.S. hydrogen industry.

Is It Worth Investing in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PLUG is 1.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PLUG is $17.32, which is $10.64 above the current price. The public float for PLUG is 535.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 24.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PLUG on September 29, 2023 was 21.11M shares.

PLUG’s Market Performance

PLUG stock saw a decrease of 2.49% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.14% and a quarterly a decrease of -26.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.65% for Plug Power Inc (PLUG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.87% for PLUG stock, with a simple moving average of -32.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLUG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLUG stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for PLUG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLUG in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $11 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PLUG Trading at -18.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLUG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.14%, as shares sank -10.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLUG rose by +2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.05. In addition, Plug Power Inc saw -38.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PLUG

Equity return is now at value -20.73, with -14.79 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Plug Power Inc (PLUG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.