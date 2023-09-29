Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW) is 20.56x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PNW is 0.48. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) is $79.64, which is $6.71 above the current market price. The public float for PNW is 113.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.12% of that float. On September 29, 2023, PNW’s average trading volume was 797.91K shares.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.93 in comparison to its previous close of 74.16, however, the company has experienced a -6.29% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-28 that Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) makes a strong case for investment, given its growth prospects, strong ROE and increase in earnings estimate.

PNW’s Market Performance

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) has experienced a -6.29% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.73% drop in the past month, and a -8.99% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.70% for PNW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.66% for PNW’s stock, with a -6.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNW stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for PNW by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PNW in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $81 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PNW Trading at -6.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares sank -5.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNW fell by -6.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.84. In addition, Pinnacle West Capital Corp. saw -3.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNW starting from Geisler Theodore N, who sale 1,484 shares at the price of $79.93 back on Aug 24. After this action, Geisler Theodore N now owns 6,750 shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corp., valued at $118,616 using the latest closing price.

Geisler Theodore N, the President, APS of Pinnacle West Capital Corp., sale 7 shares at $79.73 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Geisler Theodore N is holding 0 shares at $558 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.82 for the present operating margin

+14.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinnacle West Capital Corp. stands at +11.18. The total capital return value is set at 2.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.46. Equity return is now at value 6.83, with 1.75 for asset returns.

Based on Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW), the company’s capital structure generated 146.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.48. Total debt to assets is 39.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 138.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.