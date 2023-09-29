Photronics Inc. (PLAB) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.19 compared to its previous closing price of 19.73. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-12 that In the stock market, investors constantly seek opportunities promising substantial investment returns. Amidst this quest for profitable prospects, three companies listed in the article have emerged as prime candidates poised for explosive growth.

Is It Worth Investing in Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) is above average at 10.63x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.22.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Photronics Inc. (PLAB) is $28.00, which is $7.64 above the current market price. The public float for PLAB is 57.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.71% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PLAB on September 29, 2023 was 549.27K shares.

PLAB’s Market Performance

PLAB’s stock has seen a 6.04% increase for the week, with a -13.25% drop in the past month and a -20.19% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.79% for Photronics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.59% for PLAB’s stock, with a 3.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PLAB Trading at -11.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares sank -14.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLAB rose by +6.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.52. In addition, Photronics Inc. saw 20.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLAB starting from TYSON MITCHELL G, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $17.33 back on Jan 03. After this action, TYSON MITCHELL G now owns 56,379 shares of Photronics Inc., valued at $34,660 using the latest closing price.

TYSON MITCHELL G, the Director of Photronics Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $18.94 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that TYSON MITCHELL G is holding 58,379 shares at $37,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.70 for the present operating margin

+35.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Photronics Inc. stands at +14.41. The total capital return value is set at 19.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.33. Equity return is now at value 13.02, with 8.27 for asset returns.

Based on Photronics Inc. (PLAB), the company’s capital structure generated 5.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.20. Total debt to assets is 3.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Photronics Inc. (PLAB) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.