Phillips Edison & Company Inc (PECO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ: PECO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 71.44x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.65. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Phillips Edison & Company Inc (PECO) by analysts is $37.86, which is $3.89 above the current market price. The public float for PECO is 116.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.98% of that float. On September 29, 2023, the average trading volume of PECO was 707.77K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PECO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ: PECO) has increased by 0.59 when compared to last closing price of 33.62. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-21 that PECO is a REIT that operates grocery-anchored shopping centers in the US. PECO has shown strong financials and occupancy rates, with consistent revenue and operating income growth. The company has a defensive nature, with healthy tenants and a flexible balance sheet, making it a recommended buy.

PECO’s Market Performance

PECO’s stock has risen by 0.30% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.57% and a quarterly drop of -0.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.63% for Phillips Edison & Company Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.81% for PECO’s stock, with a 3.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PECO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PECO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for PECO by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for PECO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $35 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PECO Trading at -2.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PECO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares sank -1.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PECO rose by +0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.41. In addition, Phillips Edison & Company Inc saw 6.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PECO starting from CHAO LESLIE T, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $29.18 back on May 16. After this action, CHAO LESLIE T now owns 45,426 shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc, valued at $291,800 using the latest closing price.

Massey Paul, the Director of Phillips Edison & Company Inc, sale 9,600 shares at $31.42 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Massey Paul is holding 10,439 shares at $301,632 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PECO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.64 for the present operating margin

+30.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phillips Edison & Company Inc stands at +8.37. The total capital return value is set at 2.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.17. Equity return is now at value 2.52, with 1.18 for asset returns.

Based on Phillips Edison & Company Inc (PECO), the company’s capital structure generated 90.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.38. Total debt to assets is 42.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 87.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, Phillips Edison & Company Inc (PECO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.