Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE: PBR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.25x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.43.

The average price predicted for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) by analysts is $16.15, which is $0.32 above the current market price. The public float for PBR is 3.72B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.89% of that float. On September 29, 2023, the average trading volume of PBR was 19.82M shares.

PBR) stock’s latest price update

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE: PBR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.31 compared to its previous closing price of 14.84. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-29 that Petrobras (PBR) is actively engaging with Chinese banks to fuel its deepwater oil expansion goal in Brazil’s South Atlantic, leveraging its rapidly expanding FPSO fleet.

PBR’s Market Performance

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) has experienced a -0.30% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.40% rise in the past month, and a 9.92% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.11% for PBR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.91% for PBR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 25.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PBR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PBR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $21.20 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PBR Trading at 5.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares surge +6.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBR fell by -0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.95. In addition, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR saw 45.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PBR

Equity return is now at value 38.88, with 15.19 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.