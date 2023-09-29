Performant Financial Corp (PFMT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ: PFMT)’s stock price has decreased by -6.36 compared to its previous closing price of 2.36. However, the company has seen a -3.07% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Simeon Kohl – Chief Executive Officer Rohit Ramchandani – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants George Sutton – Craig-Hallum Jacob Stephan – Lake Street Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Performant Financial Corp Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ: PFMT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PFMT is also noteworthy at -0.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PFMT is $7.50, which is $6.04 above than the current price. The public float for PFMT is 62.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.25% of that float. The average trading volume of PFMT on September 29, 2023 was 164.62K shares.

PFMT’s Market Performance

PFMT’s stock has seen a -3.07% decrease for the week, with a -4.33% drop in the past month and a -21.63% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.21% for Performant Financial Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.30% for PFMT stock, with a simple moving average of -23.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFMT stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for PFMT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PFMT in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $8 based on the research report published on December 20, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PFMT Trading at -12.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.01%, as shares sank -6.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFMT fell by -3.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.35. In addition, Performant Financial Corp saw -38.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFMT starting from PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $2.61 back on May 10. After this action, PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM now owns 15,793,291 shares of Performant Financial Corp, valued at $78,300 using the latest closing price.

PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM, the 10% Owner of Performant Financial Corp, purchase 300,182 shares at $2.66 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM is holding 15,763,291 shares at $798,484 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.32 for the present operating margin

-6.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Performant Financial Corp stands at -5.99. The total capital return value is set at -6.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.31. Equity return is now at value -12.18, with -8.97 for asset returns.

Based on Performant Financial Corp (PFMT), the company’s capital structure generated 25.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.26. Total debt to assets is 18.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.05.

Conclusion

In summary, Performant Financial Corp (PFMT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.