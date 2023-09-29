Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PRDO is 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PRDO is $21.00, which is $2.59 above the current price. The public float for PRDO is 63.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRDO on September 29, 2023 was 382.65K shares.

PRDO) stock’s latest price update

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO)’s stock price has decreased by -1.30 compared to its previous closing price of 17.64. However, the company has seen a 4.38% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-22 that NVIDIA (NVDA), iRadimed (IRMD), Perdoceo Education (PRDO) and Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) have been selected as the top picks with a high net income ratio.

PRDO’s Market Performance

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) has experienced a 4.38% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.29% rise in the past month, and a 41.89% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.68% for PRDO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.38% for PRDO’s stock, with a 25.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PRDO Trading at 10.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares surge +6.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRDO rose by +4.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.73. In addition, Perdoceo Education Corporation saw 25.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRDO starting from Peppers Michele A, who sale 13,400 shares at the price of $16.80 back on Sep 13. After this action, Peppers Michele A now owns 62,401 shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation, valued at $225,138 using the latest closing price.

NELSON TODD S, the Executive Chairman of Perdoceo Education Corporation, sale 9,154 shares at $16.13 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that NELSON TODD S is holding 685,098 shares at $147,654 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRDO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.08 for the present operating margin

+80.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Perdoceo Education Corporation stands at +13.79. The total capital return value is set at 18.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.33. Equity return is now at value 17.13, with 13.60 for asset returns.

Based on Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO), the company’s capital structure generated 4.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.45. Total debt to assets is 3.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.