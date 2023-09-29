Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PLTR is 2.70.

The average price predicted by analysts for PLTR is $14.43, which is -$2.44 below the current price. The public float for PLTR is 1.81B and currently, short sellers hold a 8.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PLTR on September 29, 2023 was 60.63M shares.

PLTR) stock’s latest price update

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR)’s stock price has soared by 2.54 in relation to previous closing price of 15.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 14.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-29 that Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

PLTR’s Market Performance

Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) has experienced a 14.44% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.98% drop in the past month, and a 5.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.60% for PLTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.29% for PLTR’s stock, with a 42.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLTR stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for PLTR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PLTR in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $16 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PLTR Trading at 2.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares surge +8.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTR rose by +15.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +123.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.14. In addition, Palantir Technologies Inc saw 151.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTR starting from Stat Lauren Elaina Friedman, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $15.31 back on Sep 15. After this action, Stat Lauren Elaina Friedman now owns 192,830 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc, valued at $107,184 using the latest closing price.

Stat Lauren Elaina Friedman, the Director of Palantir Technologies Inc, sale 3,595 shares at $15.71 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Stat Lauren Elaina Friedman is holding 61,479 shares at $56,487 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTR

Equity return is now at value -1.81, with -1.32 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.