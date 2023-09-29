Oncternal Therapeutics Inc (ONCT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONCT)’s stock price has decreased by -4.52 compared to its previous closing price of 0.31. However, the company has seen a -10.30% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-10 that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Salim Yazji – CMO James Breitmeyer – President, CEO Richard Vincent – CFO Conference Call Participants Carl Byrnes – Northland Capital Markets Hartaj Singh – Oppenheimer & Company Rosemary Li – Cantor Fitzgerald Kemp Dolliver – Brookline Capital Markets Operator Greetings and welcome to the Oncternal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in Oncternal Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONCT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc (ONCT) by analysts is $1.93, which is $3.92 above the current market price. The public float for ONCT is 53.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.56% of that float. On September 29, 2023, the average trading volume of ONCT was 208.02K shares.

ONCT’s Market Performance

The stock of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc (ONCT) has seen a -10.30% decrease in the past week, with a -5.34% drop in the past month, and a -16.57% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.26% for ONCT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.14% for ONCT’s stock, with a -49.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONCT stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for ONCT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ONCT in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $14 based on the research report published on April 07, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ONCT Trading at -13.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.82%, as shares sank -2.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONCT fell by -10.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3150. In addition, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc saw -70.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONCT starting from Kaufmann Gunnar F., who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $0.36 back on Jun 14. After this action, Kaufmann Gunnar F. now owns 94,726 shares of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc, valued at $1,079 using the latest closing price.

Kaufmann Gunnar F., the Chief Scientific Officer of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc, purchase 25,000 shares at $0.35 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Kaufmann Gunnar F. is holding 91,726 shares at $8,745 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3016.58 for the present operating margin

+87.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc stands at -2964.43. The total capital return value is set at -60.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.25. Equity return is now at value -72.12, with -64.97 for asset returns.

Based on Oncternal Therapeutics Inc (ONCT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -52.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.76.

Conclusion

To sum up, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc (ONCT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.