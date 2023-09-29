Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 521.63x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NU is 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NU is $8.48, which is $1.06 above the current price. The public float for NU is 2.16B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NU on September 29, 2023 was 23.71M shares.

The stock price of Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU) has surged by 0.89 when compared to previous closing price of 7.29, but the company has seen a 7.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-25 that SoFi has successfully expanded from student loans to a range of digital financial services. Nu is growing at a fast pace and recently started to turn a profit.

NU’s Market Performance

NU’s stock has risen by 7.37% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.47% and a quarterly drop of -6.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.97% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.64% for Nu Holdings Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.61% for NU’s stock, with a 25.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NU stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NU by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NU in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $9 based on the research report published on September 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NU Trading at -0.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, as shares surge +6.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NU rose by +6.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.12. In addition, Nu Holdings Ltd saw 80.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NU

Equity return is now at value 1.48, with 0.26 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.