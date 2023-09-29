NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: NMIH)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.61 in comparison to its previous close of 27.71, however, the company has experienced a -1.24% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-21 that NMI Holdings (NMIH) stock rallies on the back of new business production, higher single premium policy cancellations, improved total mortgage origination volume and a strong capital position.

Is It Worth Investing in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: NMIH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: NMIH) is 7.77x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NMIH is 1.17. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) is $31.33, which is -$0.52 below the current market price. The public float for NMIH is 80.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.84% of that float. On September 29, 2023, NMIH’s average trading volume was 437.87K shares.

NMIH’s Market Performance

NMIH stock saw a decrease of -1.24% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.04% and a quarterly a decrease of 8.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.93% for NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.54% for NMIH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NMIH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NMIH stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NMIH by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for NMIH in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $25 based on the research report published on January 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NMIH Trading at -1.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMIH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares sank -1.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMIH fell by -1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.29. In addition, NMI Holdings Inc saw 33.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMIH starting from Jones James G, who sale 700 shares at the price of $30.04 back on Aug 07. After this action, Jones James G now owns 117,828 shares of NMI Holdings Inc, valued at $21,028 using the latest closing price.

Jones James G, the Director of NMI Holdings Inc, sale 3,952 shares at $29.11 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Jones James G is holding 118,528 shares at $115,057 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NMIH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+78.03 for the present operating margin

The net margin for NMI Holdings Inc stands at +55.97. The total capital return value is set at 17.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.71. Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 12.09 for asset returns.

Based on NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH), the company’s capital structure generated 25.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.19. Total debt to assets is 15.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.76.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.