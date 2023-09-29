Nike Inc.’s (NKE) Stock: A 1.05% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Nike Inc. (NKE) has gone up by 6.19% for the week, with a -5.51% drop in the past month and a -12.59% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.46% for NKE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.05% for NKE’s stock, with a -15.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE) Right Now?

Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NKE is 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for NKE is $122.14, which is $31.05 above the current price. The public float for NKE is 1.18B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NKE on September 29, 2023 was 7.58M shares.

NKE) stock’s latest price update

Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE)’s stock price has plunge by 7.63relation to previous closing price of 89.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.19% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-29 that Shares of Nike (NYSE: NKE ) opened the day higher by about 10% after the apparel and footwear corporation reported its first-quarter earnings for fiscal year 2024. As evidenced by the share price appreciation, investors were quite happy with the numbers.

Analysts’ Opinion of NKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NKE stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NKE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NKE in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $100 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NKE Trading at -5.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares sank -5.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKE rose by +5.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.19. In addition, Nike Inc. saw -17.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NKE starting from Matheson Monique S., who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $108.59 back on Aug 08. After this action, Matheson Monique S. now owns 44,736 shares of Nike Inc., valued at $4,343,678 using the latest closing price.

Friend Matthew, the EVP: CFO of Nike Inc., sale 5,545 shares at $107.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Friend Matthew is holding 42,119 shares at $593,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NKE

Equity return is now at value 33.91, with 12.97 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nike Inc. (NKE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.