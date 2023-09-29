NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.40x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.51. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) by analysts is $82.69, which is $31.32 above the current market price. The public float for NEE is 2.04B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.90% of that float. On September 29, 2023, the average trading volume of NEE was 8.89M shares.

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE)'s stock price has plunge by 1.93relation to previous closing price of 57.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -14.06% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-29 that Market timers come out in force when stocks are soaring or plummeting, but often miss out on long-term investment opportunities by waiting to make sure stocks have definitively bottomed. I like to keep it simple by buying high-quality dividend growth companies at discounted prices during bear markets. If they get cheaper, I buy more. I highlight a handful of high-quality, investment grade-rated dividend growth stalwarts to consider for your portfolio.

NEE’s Market Performance

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) has seen a -14.06% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -13.28% decline in the past month and a -21.59% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.24% for NEE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.37% for NEE’s stock, with a -22.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEE stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for NEE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NEE in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $90 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NEE Trading at -15.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.56%, as shares sank -12.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEE fell by -13.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.98. In addition, NextEra Energy Inc saw -30.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEE starting from HACHIGIAN KIRK S, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $67.95 back on Aug 17. After this action, HACHIGIAN KIRK S now owns 15,000 shares of NextEra Energy Inc, valued at $679,500 using the latest closing price.

CAMAREN JAMES LAWRENCE, the Director of NextEra Energy Inc, purchase 4,000 shares at $67.85 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that CAMAREN JAMES LAWRENCE is holding 8,000 shares at $271,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEE

Equity return is now at value 19.94, with 5.06 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.