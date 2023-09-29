Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NMRA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NMRA is 54.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a – of that float. On September 29, 2023, the average trading volume of NMRA was 1.01M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NMRA) stock’s latest price update

Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRA)’s stock price has plunge by 11.84relation to previous closing price of 11.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 20.07% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-28 that The IPO market in 2023 has been anything but hot. After a record-breaking year in 2021, the appetite for new listings has cooled down significantly, first in 2022 and continuing into the current year.

NMRA’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.04% for NMRA’s stock, with a 8.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NMRA Trading at 8.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.48% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMRA rose by +20.07%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Neumora Therapeutics Inc. saw -18.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMRA starting from Burow Kristina, who purchase 24,504 shares at the price of $12.31 back on Sep 27. After this action, Burow Kristina now owns 3,783,387 shares of Neumora Therapeutics Inc., valued at $301,644 using the latest closing price.

ARCH Venture Partners XII, LLC, the 10% Owner of Neumora Therapeutics Inc., purchase 24,504 shares at $12.31 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that ARCH Venture Partners XII, LLC is holding 3,783,387 shares at $301,644 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NMRA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.