Navigating the Volatility of Sonoco Products Co.’s (SON) Stock

In the past week, SON stock has gone down by -0.28%, with a monthly decline of -6.52% and a quarterly plunge of -8.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.64% for Sonoco Products Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.87% for SON’s stock, with a -7.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sonoco Products Co. (NYSE: SON) Right Now?

Sonoco Products Co. (NYSE: SON) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.69. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sonoco Products Co. (SON) is $63.60, which is $9.44 above the current market price. The public float for SON is 97.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SON on September 29, 2023 was 520.89K shares.

SON) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sonoco Products Co. (NYSE: SON) has increased by 1.31 when compared to last closing price of 53.46.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-11 that Sonoco (SON) acquires RTS Packaging to boost its sustainable consumer packaging portfolio.

SON Trading at -4.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares sank -7.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SON fell by -0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.99. In addition, Sonoco Products Co. saw -10.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SON starting from Cairns Sean, who sale 2,680 shares at the price of $56.08 back on Sep 05. After this action, Cairns Sean now owns 5,379 shares of Sonoco Products Co., valued at $150,287 using the latest closing price.

Haynes Ernest D III, the Pres. Sonoco Metal Packaging of Sonoco Products Co., sale 200 shares at $61.28 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Haynes Ernest D III is holding 81 shares at $12,257 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.40 for the present operating margin

+20.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sonoco Products Co. stands at +6.44. The total capital return value is set at 17.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.23. Equity return is now at value 22.85, with 6.87 for asset returns.

Based on Sonoco Products Co. (SON), the company’s capital structure generated 170.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.05. Total debt to assets is 49.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 143.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.99 and the total asset turnover is 1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sonoco Products Co. (SON) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.