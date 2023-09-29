Navigating the Volatility of Amplify Energy Corp.’s (AMPY) Stock

In the past week, AMPY stock has gone up by 9.43%, with a monthly gain of 16.46% and a quarterly surge of 11.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.70% for Amplify Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.70% for AMPY’s stock, with a 0.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) Right Now?

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.68x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.34. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) is $11.00, which is $4.57 above the current market price. The public float for AMPY is 38.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMPY on September 29, 2023 was 588.48K shares.

AMPY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) has increased by 1.92 when compared to last closing price of 7.29.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-13 that September — widely regarded as the “worst month for the stock market” — is living up to its reputation. In fact, the S&P 500 is down 1% since August, in line with its average 1.1% monthly decline since 1928.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPY stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for AMPY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMPY in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $12 based on the research report published on October 28, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AMPY Trading at 7.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares surge +16.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPY rose by +9.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.02. In addition, Amplify Energy Corp. saw -15.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPY starting from Adams Deborah G, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $6.95 back on Sep 20. After this action, Adams Deborah G now owns 32,884 shares of Amplify Energy Corp., valued at $69,451 using the latest closing price.

Snyder Todd R, the Director of Amplify Energy Corp., purchase 2,679 shares at $7.44 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Snyder Todd R is holding 64,339 shares at $19,932 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPY

Equity return is now at value 305.25, with 71.56 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.