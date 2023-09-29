Nautilus Inc (NLS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.64.

The public float for NLS is 31.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.65% of that float. On September 29, 2023, the average trading volume of NLS was 213.40K shares.

NLS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nautilus Inc (NYSE: NLS) has surged by 5.74 when compared to previous closing price of 0.70, but the company has seen a -2.05% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-14 that In 2008, I accidentally discovered a way to beat the market. By experimenting with the latest regression analysis techniques, I found that investors could pick up several percentage points per trade on some thinly traded commodities.

NLS’s Market Performance

Nautilus Inc (NLS) has experienced a -2.05% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -23.49% drop in the past month, and a -36.74% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.21% for NLS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.26% for NLS stock, with a simple moving average of -44.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NLS stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for NLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NLS in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $9 based on the research report published on February 10, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

NLS Trading at -23.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.85%, as shares sank -27.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NLS fell by -2.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8394. In addition, Nautilus Inc saw -51.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.26 for the present operating margin

+18.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nautilus Inc stands at -37.48. The total capital return value is set at -38.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -67.87. Equity return is now at value -63.74, with -28.29 for asset returns.

Based on Nautilus Inc (NLS), the company’s capital structure generated 80.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.49. Total debt to assets is 30.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.61 and the total asset turnover is 1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nautilus Inc (NLS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.