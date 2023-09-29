Natura &Co Holding S.A. ADR’s (NTCO) Stock: A -4.50% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Natura &Co Holding S.A. ADR (NTCO) has seen a -9.80% decrease in the past week, with a -7.82% drop in the past month, and a -14.64% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.54% for NTCO.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.50% for NTCO’s stock, with a 3.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Natura &Co Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: NTCO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.90. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Natura &Co Holding S.A. ADR (NTCO) is $8.03, which is $2.7 above the current market price. The public float for NTCO is 686.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTCO on September 29, 2023 was 671.60K shares.

NTCO) stock’s latest price update

Natura &Co Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: NTCO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.32 compared to its previous closing price of 6.03. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-06 that Natura &Co faced cultural integration challenges following its acquisitions over the last few years, impacting financial performance. Q2 results showed improved gross margins but higher transformation costs, while the sale of Aesop and a possible sale of The Body Shop aim to enhance the company’s financial position. Long-term growth prospects remain uncertain due to Brazil’s high interest rates and relatively high share multiples, warranting a neutral stance.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTCO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NTCO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NTCO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $8 based on the research report published on October 19, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

NTCO Trading at -11.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares sank -6.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTCO fell by -9.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.15. In addition, Natura &Co Holding S.A. ADR saw 36.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NTCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.56 for the present operating margin

+57.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Natura &Co Holding S.A. ADR stands at -6.82. The total capital return value is set at 1.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.13. Equity return is now at value -10.21, with -4.35 for asset returns.

Based on Natura &Co Holding S.A. ADR (NTCO), the company’s capital structure generated 75.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.02. Total debt to assets is 30.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Natura &Co Holding S.A. ADR (NTCO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.