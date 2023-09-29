Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN) has gone down by -15.00% for the week, with a -20.14% drop in the past month and a -53.52% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 15.78% for MULN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.36% for MULN’s stock, with a -98.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MULN is 2.29.

The public float for MULN is 182.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.56% of that float. On September 29, 2023, MULN’s average trading volume was 64.70M shares.

MULN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) has increased by 1.58 when compared to last closing price of 0.44.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -15.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-28 that Shares of Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN ) are in the red today, despite the electric vehicle (EV) company announcing that it has delivered the first 10 Class 3 EV cab chassis trucks, or Mullen THREEs, to Randy Marion Automotive Group (RMA) for an invoice of $630,000. The delivery was part of RMA’s purchase order for 1,000 Class 3 trucks valued at $63 million, which was placed last May.

MULN Trading at -42.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MULN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.44%, as shares sank -14.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MULN fell by -15.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5102. In addition, Mullen Automotive Inc saw -99.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MULN starting from Michery David, who purchase 102,040 shares at the price of $0.98 back on Aug 16. After this action, Michery David now owns 1,322,083 shares of Mullen Automotive Inc, valued at $100,428 using the latest closing price.

New Jonathan, the CFO of Mullen Automotive Inc, sale 159,066 shares at $0.23 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that New Jonathan is holding 8,611 shares at $36,506 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MULN

Equity return is now at value -1009.76, with -438.06 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.