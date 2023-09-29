Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Mueller Water Products Inc (NYSE: MWA)’s stock price has soared by 0.79 in relation to previous closing price of 12.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Forbes reported 2023-08-29 that See two of the featured stocks from this month’s model portfolios.

Is It Worth Investing in Mueller Water Products Inc (NYSE: MWA) Right Now?

Mueller Water Products Inc (NYSE: MWA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MWA is at 1.35.

The public float for MWA is 153.37M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.77% of that float. The average trading volume for MWA on September 29, 2023 was 995.83K shares.

MWA’s Market Performance

The stock of Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) has seen a 1.84% increase in the past week, with a -9.38% drop in the past month, and a -20.91% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.97% for MWA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.98% for MWA’s stock, with a -6.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MWA Trading at -9.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MWA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares sank -10.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MWA rose by +1.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.07. In addition, Mueller Water Products Inc saw 18.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MWA starting from TOKARZ MICHAEL T, who sale 13,269 shares at the price of $13.08 back on Sep 12. After this action, TOKARZ MICHAEL T now owns 392,502 shares of Mueller Water Products Inc, valued at $173,531 using the latest closing price.

Takeuchi Kenji, the SVP Water Management Solutions of Mueller Water Products Inc, sale 1,855 shares at $14.16 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Takeuchi Kenji is holding 28,209 shares at $26,276 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MWA

Equity return is now at value 10.63, with 5.02 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.