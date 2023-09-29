Mizuho Financial Group Inc. ADR (MFG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. ADR (NYSE: MFG) has decreased by -0.84 when compared to last closing price of 3.56.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-21 that Investors interested in stocks from the Banks – Foreign sector have probably already heard of Mizuho (MFG) and ICICI Bank Limited (IBN). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

Is It Worth Investing in Mizuho Financial Group Inc. ADR (NYSE: MFG) Right Now?

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. ADR (NYSE: MFG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.69x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.48.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. ADR (MFG) by analysts is $3.84, which is -$0.59 below the current market price. The public float for MFG is 12.67B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.00% of that float. On September 29, 2023, the average trading volume of MFG was 575.23K shares.

MFG’s Market Performance

The stock of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. ADR (MFG) has seen a -2.49% decrease in the past week, with a 7.29% rise in the past month, and a 15.74% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.21% for MFG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.77% for MFG’s stock, with a 14.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MFG Trading at 5.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares surge +7.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFG fell by -2.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.51. In addition, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. ADR saw 24.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MFG starting from MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC, who sale 64,745 shares at the price of $10.06 back on Nov 25. After this action, MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC now owns 3,093,750 shares of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. ADR, valued at $651,335 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. ADR stands at +11.03. The total capital return value is set at 1.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.64. Equity return is now at value 7.04, with 0.25 for asset returns.

Based on Mizuho Financial Group Inc. ADR (MFG), the company’s capital structure generated 517.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.79. Total debt to assets is 18.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -3.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

To sum up, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. ADR (MFG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.