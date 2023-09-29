Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (MLYS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MLYS)’s stock price has decreased by -5.58 compared to its previous closing price of 9.85. However, the company has seen a -13.25% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-11 that RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLYS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension, chronic kidney disease and other diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer Jon Congleton, and Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer, Adam Levy, will participate in a fireside chat at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 9:10 a.m. ET.

Is It Worth Investing in Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MLYS) Right Now?

The public float for MLYS is 17.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MLYS on September 29, 2023 was 197.05K shares.

MLYS’s Market Performance

MLYS stock saw a decrease of -13.25% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -26.07% and a quarterly a decrease of -43.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.83% for Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (MLYS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.92% for MLYS stock, with a simple moving average of -36.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MLYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MLYS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MLYS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MLYS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $27 based on the research report published on March 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MLYS Trading at -26.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.27%, as shares sank -27.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLYS fell by -13.25%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.29. In addition, Mineralys Therapeutics Inc saw -49.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MLYS starting from Congleton Jon, who purchase 2,250 shares at the price of $12.08 back on Sep 06. After this action, Congleton Jon now owns 1,044,818 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics Inc, valued at $27,180 using the latest closing price.

Congleton Jon, the Chief Executive Officer of Mineralys Therapeutics Inc, purchase 2,250 shares at $12.10 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Congleton Jon is holding 1,042,568 shares at $27,225 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MLYS

The total capital return value is set at -55.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.00.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (MLYS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.