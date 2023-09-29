Meta Platforms Inc (META) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) is above average at 35.76x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.21.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 45 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Meta Platforms Inc (META) is $369.65, which is -$21.88 below the current market price. The public float for META is 2.21B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.42% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of META on September 29, 2023 was 22.91M shares.

META) stock’s latest price update

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META)’s stock price has increased by 0.91 compared to its previous closing price of 303.96. However, the company has seen a 2.56% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Stockmarketcom reported 2023-09-29 that AI stocks to watch in the stock market now.

META’s Market Performance

Meta Platforms Inc (META) has seen a 2.56% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.94% gain in the past month and a 6.89% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for META. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.94% for META stock, with a simple moving average of 32.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of META

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for META stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for META by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for META in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $350 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

META Trading at 1.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought META to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares surge +3.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, META rose by +2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +167.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $301.48. In addition, Meta Platforms Inc saw 154.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at META starting from Newstead Jennifer, who sale 670 shares at the price of $297.66 back on Sep 26. After this action, Newstead Jennifer now owns 36,340 shares of Meta Platforms Inc, valued at $199,432 using the latest closing price.

Newstead Jennifer, the Chief Legal Officer of Meta Platforms Inc, sale 670 shares at $302.48 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Newstead Jennifer is holding 37,010 shares at $202,662 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for META

Equity return is now at value 17.35, with 11.98 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Meta Platforms Inc (META) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.