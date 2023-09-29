Mercato Partners Acquisition Corp (MPRA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Mercato Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: MPRA) has decreased by -12.50 when compared to last closing price of 10.40. Despite this, the company has experienced a -14.79% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Mercato Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: MPRA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MPRA is also noteworthy at 0.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for MPRA is 9.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.01% of that float. The average trading volume of MPRA on September 29, 2023 was 75.74K shares.

MPRA’s Market Performance

MPRA stock saw a decrease of -14.79% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -14.31% and a quarterly a decrease of -12.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.22% for Mercato Partners Acquisition Corp (MPRA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.62% for MPRA’s stock, with a -11.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MPRA Trading at -14.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.54%, as shares sank -14.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPRA fell by -14.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.58. In addition, Mercato Partners Acquisition Corp saw -11.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MPRA

The total capital return value is set at -0.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.13. Equity return is now at value 0.74, with 0.69 for asset returns.

Based on Mercato Partners Acquisition Corp (MPRA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.31.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

In summary, Mercato Partners Acquisition Corp (MPRA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.