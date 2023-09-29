Medicenna Therapeutics Corp (MDNA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.40. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MDNA is 41.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.48% of that float. On September 29, 2023, the average trading volume of MDNA was 230.65K shares.

MDNA) stock’s latest price update

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MDNA)’s stock price has plunge by -5.42relation to previous closing price of 0.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.15% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-28 that TORONTO and HOUSTON, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (“Medicenna” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ, TSX: MDNA), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on the development of novel Superkines, announced that the Company will present preclinical results featuring its MDNA223 BiSKIT candidate at the 2023 AACR Special Conference in Cancer Research: Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy to be held from October 1 – 4, 2023, in Toronto, Canada.

MDNA’s Market Performance

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp (MDNA) has seen a -7.15% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -27.48% decline in the past month and a -46.79% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.58% for MDNA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.20% for MDNA’s stock, with a -48.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDNA stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for MDNA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MDNA in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $12 based on the research report published on December 18, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

MDNA Trading at -24.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.41%, as shares sank -27.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDNA fell by -7.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3090. In addition, Medicenna Therapeutics Corp saw -39.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MDNA

The total capital return value is set at -64.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.94. Equity return is now at value -37.97, with -32.99 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.57.

Conclusion

To sum up, Medicenna Therapeutics Corp (MDNA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.