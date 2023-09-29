Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for MARA is at 5.15.

The average price suggested by analysts for MARA is $15.40, which is $6.0 above the current market price. The public float for MARA is 168.87M, and currently, shorts hold a 31.30% of that float. The average trading volume for MARA on September 29, 2023 was 31.85M shares.

The stock price of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) has jumped by 0.41 compared to previous close of 8.57. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-28 that Investor emotions and sentiments drive markets, and sometimes reactions can be extreme. There can be phases of euphoria where valuations defy logic.

MARA’s Market Performance

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA) has seen a -0.75% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -36.12% decline in the past month and a -37.91% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.69% for MARA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.67% for MARA’s stock, with a -11.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MARA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MARA stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for MARA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MARA in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $15 based on the research report published on August 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MARA Trading at -32.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MARA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.72%, as shares sank -32.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MARA fell by -2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.88. In addition, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc saw 151.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MARA starting from SWAMI ASHU, who sale 11,000 shares at the price of $13.80 back on Aug 31. After this action, SWAMI ASHU now owns 7,491 shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc, valued at $151,833 using the latest closing price.

Ouissal Said, the Director of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $11.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Ouissal Said is holding 10,217 shares at $59,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MARA

Equity return is now at value -77.90, with -34.31 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.