Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (NYSE: LPX) is above average at 41.18x. The 36-month beta value for LPX is also noteworthy at 1.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LPX is 71.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.53% of that float. The average trading volume of LPX on September 29, 2023 was 989.53K shares.

The stock of Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (NYSE: LPX) has increased by 1.96 when compared to last closing price of 55.01. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.08% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-22 that This Buffett holdings-list from Kiplinger first appeared 8/21/23 on line. Kiplinger, YCharts and Dogs of The Dow all track this Buffett/Berkshire batch. Here is your update from 9/20/23 YCharts data. 32 of 48 current Berkshire-Hathaway-owned-stocks pay dividends. As of 9/20/23 the top-ten ranged 2.87%-4.87% by annual-yield and 45 of 48 ranged -1.55% to 60.2% per broker-estimated target-price-upsides. Analyst-augured top-ten net-gains from Buffett’s September dividend dogs ranged 21.35%-55.8% from UPS, KO, ALLY, BAC, KHC, LPX, DHI, C, PARA, and top pick GM per YCharts data.

LPX’s Market Performance

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX) has experienced a -1.08% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.60% drop in the past month, and a -25.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.50% for LPX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.97% for LPX stock, with a simple moving average of -10.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPX stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for LPX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPX in the upcoming period, according to TD Securities is $78 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LPX Trading at -12.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares sank -10.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPX fell by -1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.70. In addition, Louisiana-Pacific Corp. saw -5.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPX starting from Gottung Lizanne C, who sale 3,587 shares at the price of $62.52 back on Dec 15. After this action, Gottung Lizanne C now owns 27,470 shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corp., valued at $224,259 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPX

Equity return is now at value 8.27, with 4.95 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.