Lion Electric Co (LEV) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Lion Electric Co (NYSE: LEV) has decreased by -1.04 when compared to last closing price of 1.93.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-15 that MONTREAL , Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) (“Lion” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, announced today that the Company will be presenting at the following investor conferences in September: Northland Capital Markets Institutional Investor Conference 2023 Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Location: Virtual 22nd Annual CIBC Eastern Institutional Investor Conference Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023 Location: Montreal ABOUT LION ELECTRIC Lion Electric is an innovative manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles.

Is It Worth Investing in Lion Electric Co (NYSE: LEV) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for LEV is at 2.15.

The public float for LEV is 115.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.04% of that float. The average trading volume for LEV on September 29, 2023 was 838.90K shares.

LEV’s Market Performance

LEV’s stock has seen a -2.05% decrease for the week, with a -13.57% drop in the past month and a -1.55% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.18% for Lion Electric Co The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.51% for LEV’s stock, with a -11.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEV stocks, with National Bank Financial repeating the rating for LEV by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for LEV in the upcoming period, according to National Bank Financial is $2.75 based on the research report published on August 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LEV Trading at -12.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.50%, as shares sank -13.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEV fell by -2.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0505. In addition, Lion Electric Co saw -14.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LEV

Equity return is now at value -11.66, with -7.16 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lion Electric Co (LEV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.