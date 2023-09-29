Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ: LBRDK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for LBRDK is at 1.13. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LBRDK is $126.17, which is $34.92 above the current market price. The public float for LBRDK is 116.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.37% of that float. The average trading volume for LBRDK on September 29, 2023 was 708.99K shares.

LBRDK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ: LBRDK) has jumped by 2.43 compared to previous close of 89.61. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-04 that Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.71 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.40 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.87 per share a year ago.

LBRDK’s Market Performance

Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) has seen a -1.21% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.61% decline in the past month and a 15.40% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.27% for LBRDK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.17% for LBRDK’s stock, with a 9.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LBRDK Trading at 1.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBRDK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares sank -2.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBRDK fell by -1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.52. In addition, Liberty Broadband Corp saw 20.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBRDK starting from MAFFEI GREGORY B, who sale 1,135 shares at the price of $92.02 back on Aug 16. After this action, MAFFEI GREGORY B now owns 0 shares of Liberty Broadband Corp, valued at $104,445 using the latest closing price.

Wendling Brian J, the CAO/PFO of Liberty Broadband Corp, sale 6,419 shares at $77.59 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Wendling Brian J is holding 12,274 shares at $498,064 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBRDK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.87 for the present operating margin

+47.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Broadband Corp stands at +128.92. The total capital return value is set at 0.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.85. Equity return is now at value 8.93, with 5.23 for asset returns.

Based on Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK), the company’s capital structure generated 46.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.52. Total debt to assets is 26.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.